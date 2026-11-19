The cover of the Shabbat weekly Olam Katan, featuring Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana against a backdrop of Arabic text under the headline "Ra’is al-Knesset" (Head of the Knesset in Arabic) drew a sharp response from the Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot.

The party accused the publication, which is affiliated with the owners of Channel 14, of conducting a campaign of incitement and delegitimization.

Yashar said, "The writing is on the wall: Netanyahu’s media mouthpieces are continuing a violent and dangerous campaign of delegitimization against elected officials and entire segments of Israeli society. No one will be able to say they did not know."

The party noted that relations between Kahana and the publication’s editorial staff had been different before the election. It said, "Before the election, the editorial staff of Olam Katan pursued Matan Kahana with requests for an interview. We agreed because we believed in the importance of dialogue with all segments of the Israeli public. But an election has since taken place, and the politician the publication works for lost."

The party went on to intensify its criticism, accusing media outlets aligned with Netanyahu of refusing to respect the election results and working to smear the Knesset speaker. It said, "Instead of respecting the voters’ decision, Netanyahu’s mouthpieces launched a campaign of smears and unbridled incitement against the Knesset speaker and entire communities in Israel. The publication, which purports to speak in the name of Torah and Jewish values, is inciting against a Sayeret Matkal combat veteran and squadron commander."

The party concluded its response with further criticism of the publication and the political figures it said were behind the cover. It said, "These are the depths to which Netanyahu’s mouthpieces have sunk. This is dangerous, and above all, it is a disgrace for anyone who purports to speak in the name of religious Zionism and Judaism."