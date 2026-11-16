Religious Zionist Party leader and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approached MK Matan Kahana of the Yashar! party, offering right-wing bloc parties' support for his candidacy for Knesset speaker, subject to two commitments.

In a letter sent to Kahana ahead of tomorrow's expected vote, Smotrich wrote that following talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Likud and other parties in the right-wing bloc were also expected to support his candidacy if he agreed to the conditions.

The first condition is that Kahana publicly announce that his tenure as Knesset speaker would be temporary, until a government is formed, and that he would agree to resign if the new government sought to appoint another speaker.

The second condition is a commitment not to appoint as his deputies any MKs from electoral lists that do not define Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Smotrich presented the proposal as an attempt to reach agreements between the political camps and as a first step toward forming a unity government.

He wrote, "Against the backdrop of the security threats and challenges facing the State of Israel, and out of a sincere desire to reach Zionist agreements among ourselves, I am approaching you with a practical proposal and an outstretched hand as a confidence-building step toward a unity government."

He added, "I propose that, under the following conditions, the Religious Zionist Party support your candidacy for Knesset speaker tomorrow. Following talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Likud and other parties in the national camp will also join in, ensuring that your appointment receives broad Zionist support across political camps."

Later in the letter, Smotrich warned Kahana against being elected with support from MKs from the Arab parties, whom he called "terror supporters."

He wrote, "If, Heaven forbid, you refuse and are elected to your position with the votes of MKs who support terror, in a way that normalizes cooperation with enemies to settle disputes between brothers, it will be an indelible stain."

By contrast, he added, "The people of Israel will stand behind you in Zionist unity, if only you wish it." At the end of his letter, Smotrich expressed hope that Kahana would accept the proposal, writing that it could be "the first seed of a broad national unity government."

In a statement, the Religious Zionist Party said Kahana could be elected with a Zionist majority and that, if he rejected the offer, he would be choosing to be appointed, in the party's words, "with the votes of Israel's enemies."