A day before his appointment as Knesset speaker, Matan Kahana (Yashar) met with MKs Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List and Walid al-Hawashla of Ra'am, together with Roy Folkman of the Yashar party.

At the meeting, the two Arab lawmakers demanded an end to the use of the label "terror supporters" against Arab MKs, saying such remarks lead to death threats against them. Michael Shemesh reported the meeting on Channel 13 News.

According to sources briefed on the meeting, Kahana promised to give the matter serious consideration but has yet to respond to the demand.

Meanwhile, the label was used again in the Knesset plenum yesterday without any action being taken, except when Tibi was chairing the session and removed those who used it from the podium.

אחמד טיבי הוריד מדוכן הנואמים בכנסת את חנמאל דורפמן

Among the confrontations, Tibi clashed with MK Hanamel Dorfman (Otzma Yehudit). During a plenary debate, Dorfman addressed Tibi, who was chairing the session, saying, "The height of a conflict of interest is having deputy Knesset speakers who support terrorism. People holding state office support terrorism."

He shouted at the Arab MK, "You are a terror supporter! You are not the Knesset speaker, you are the speaker of terror!"

Following the remarks, Tibi ordered Dorfman's speech to be halted. The lawmaker was removed from the podium and later ejected from the plenum.

Tibi responded angrily, "You may not call the chair a terror supporter. That is against the law. The only MK convicted of supporting terrorism is the chairman of your party."