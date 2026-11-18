ח״כ צביקה מור

MK Tzvi Sukkot clarified that tearing his clothing at the Knesset podium last night was intended to protest MK Matan Kahana's reliance on Arab parties' votes to be elected Knesset speaker, rather than express personal opposition to him.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Mor explained, "I was talking about what is happening here: nationalist Arab parties that seek our destruction, that view Hamas as a charity organization at most, are now the ones determining what happens here. I was not referring to Matan Kahana personally at all".

He argued that electing the Knesset speaker was only one of the measures for which the bloc opposing Netanyahu would need to rely on the Arab parties. "For anything the opposition wants to advance, it will have to pay the Arab parties a hefty price. This is the loss of our sovereignty in this chamber".

Alongside his opposition to Kahana's election with the support of the Arab parties, Mor expressed support for efforts to form a unity government. "We know that the prime minister is trying to advance a unity government. We, too, call on all sides to form a unity government, because that is what the people of Israel need right now".

He said, "I think we have a very solid Jewish, Zionist majority here. Once the leaders of the two blocs enter the room, they will settle matters between them. I oppose boycotts-we do not boycott anyone".