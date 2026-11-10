Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot and the heads of the anti-Netanyahu bloc parties Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Liberman, and Yair Lapid have agreed on candidates for key Knesset positions during the period of Eisenkot's mandate to form a government.

The parties agreed that former minister MK-elect Matan Kahana will be the bloc's candidate for Knesset Speaker.

The parties have selected MK-elect Roy Folkman (Yashar) to serve as chairman of the Arrangements Committee, while former Defense Minister MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) will head the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

MK-elect Liran Avisar Ben Horin (Together-Bennett 2026) is expected to chair the Knesset Finance Committee.

The Arrangements Committee will discuss the makeup of the committees during the week, and they will be submitted for approval to the Knesset plenum this coming Wednesday.

Additionally, the parties reached agreements on the creation of special committees, the details of which will be published later.