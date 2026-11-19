The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ordered left-wing activist Arik Ascherman, who heads the organization Torat Tzedek, to pay a total of NIS 60,000 in damages and legal costs to a Jewish family from Kokhav Hashahar after he filmed them during an outing in an open area and accused them of trespassing and breaking the law.

In her ruling, Judge Tali Lahav found that the allegations Ascherman published had not been substantiated and that the publication was defamatory, degrading and humiliating.

The lawsuit was filed on the family's behalf by attorney Menashe Yado of the Honenu organization following an incident in 2024 near Nahal Yitav. Six family members, parents and their children, were on an outing there when Ascherman filmed them and accused them of misconduct.

Ascherman accused the family members of "violating the Torah," "trespassing on land" and "trampling on the law and setting a poor example for their children." The incident was filmed and broadcast live on Ascherman's Facebook page, revealing the faces of the family's minor children.

The lawsuit alleged that the publication violated the family members' privacy and damaged their reputations, and that exposing the minors' identities violated the law.

In her ruling, Judge Lahav examined Ascherman's allegations against the family, particularly his claim that they had trespassed on land. She found that this allegation had not been substantiated, pointing to the nature of the area where the outing took place.

The ruling stated, "The family members are seen in the publication walking through an open area that is neither fenced nor cultivated. This publication, which attributes criminal conduct to an ordinary family, requires a clear distinction between invoking the defenses of good faith and 'I spoke the truth' and publishing, without thorough examination, footage of a family outing that is being portrayed as deliberate trespassing on land."

The court also addressed Ascherman's own testimony, which indicated that he had published the allegations before completing a factual inquiry into the trespassing claim.

The ruling emphasized that even someone who sees himself as working to expose offenses or prevent moral wrongdoing must act responsibly toward those against whom he publishes allegations. The judge ruled, "The defendant's role, as he described it, of documenting violations of the law and even theft in the moral sense, also creates a moral and social obligation not to publicly disgrace someone who has done nothing disgraceful."

The court upheld the family's claims of defamation and invasion of privacy and ordered Ascherman to pay them a total of NIS 60,000, including legal costs.

Attorney Menashe Yado, who represented the family, said, "For years, Ascherman has harmed the people of Israel and the foundations of the Torah while publishing such allegations against other people. Ascherman is a quarrelsome and contentious man who attacked and harassed an innocent family without any justification. I welcome the court's just ruling."

Several months earlier, Ascherman was indicted in a separate case over allegations that he assaulted a Jewish shepherd.