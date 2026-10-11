Two security officials from Samaria were arrested Sunday on suspicion of involvement in an alleged assault on Palestinians near the village of Aqraba last month. A court extended their detention by four days, while authorities barred them from meeting with their lawyers.

The arrests were carried out as part of a joint investigation by the ISA and the interagency headquarters in the Judea and Samaria District, which is investigating suspected Jewish extremist violence against Palestinians. The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division is also involved in the investigation.

The two suspects were transferred for ISA questioning and placed under an exceptional order prohibiting them from meeting with legal counsel. One of the detainees comes from a bereaved family. On Sunday evening, the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court extended their detention by four days. The ISA and police had requested a 12-day extension, but the court granted only part of their request.

Attorney Nati Rom, from the Honenu legal aid organization, which represents one of the suspects, criticized the investigation and the decision to prevent his client from meeting with a lawyer.

“Once again, we are seeing an escalation in the use of draconian measures against our finest young men. This is a tool reserved for terrorists, not people who serve and love their country. We will fight with every tool at our disposal. The case is not as it is being portrayed."

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan called for the immediate removal of the restrictions preventing the two men from meeting with their lawyers. “These are dedicated security officials who work around the clock to protect residents and have saved many lives. To the best of our knowledge, there have been no complaints or disciplinary remarks against them throughout their service. Residents of the area know them and trust that they are innocent. At the same time, we respect the investigative process and believe the facts will become clear in the coming days."

Dagan added that, according to information provided to the council, the two men were arrested in their living room in front of their children.

“This is a traumatic experience for the children and their families, and that must be taken into account. While the allegations must be investigated, the rights of the detainees and the dignity of their families must also be protected. I call for both men to be allowed to meet with their lawyers immediately."

The wife of one of the detainees said the family was taken by surprise when a large police force arrived at their home at around 5 a.m. According to her account, at least 15 officers took part in the operation, some of them masked, and refused to tell her husband why he was being arrested. She also said police confiscated her husband's firearm, communications equipment and an ATV.

The Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court extended the gag order covering the investigation. As a result, further details about the allegations and the incident that led to the arrests cannot currently be published.