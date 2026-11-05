The District Court has dismissed a police appeal against an order requiring police to pay NIS 5,500 to a Samaria resident who was unlawfully arrested, after police representatives failed to show up for the appeal hearing.

The case involves a resident of Emmanuel who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a public servant and making threats, despite a court having previously rejected a police request for an arrest warrant against him.

According to Honenu, the legal aid organization representing the resident, officers from the Judea and Samaria District's Central Unit arrested him several months ago and took him for questioning. However, during a subsequent hearing on the police request to extend his detention, it emerged that police had presented no evidence linking him to the alleged offenses. The suspicions, it turned out, concerned another individual who was also present in the courtroom.

The hearing also revealed that police had previously sought an arrest warrant against the resident, but the request had been rejected by the court. Despite that decision, officers proceeded to arrest him, question him and bring him before a judge to seek an extension of his detention.

Attorney Nati Rom of Honenu, who represented the resident, demanded his immediate and unconditional release. He also asked the court to order police to cover the costs of the proceedings, arguing that the arrest had no legal basis.

Judge Ronen Peleg of the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court accepted the defense's arguments, ruled that the arrest was unlawful and ordered the man's immediate release. The judge also ordered police to pay NIS 2,000 in costs and an additional NIS 3,500 in legal fees, bringing the total to NIS 5,500.

Police appealed the ruling to the District Court, seeking to overturn the financial order. However, when the appeal hearing was scheduled to begin, no police representatives appeared.

After waiting more than 30 minutes, Judge Ron Solkin dismissed the appeal. The original order requiring police to pay NIS 5,500 therefore remains in force.

The judge also ordered police to submit a response within seven days regarding the possibility of imposing additional costs over their representatives' failure to attend the hearing.

Attorney Rom sharply criticized the police, saying the original costs order was a justified response to their conduct. "The court's highly unusual decision to order police to pay costs in detention proceedings is a natural consequence of outrageous police conduct," Rom said. "An arrest without reasonable suspicion and after the court refused to issue an arrest warrant is a blatant violation of the law that reflects profound contempt for human rights. I regret that, instead of learning from the court's scathing criticism, police chose to expend valuable public resources and file an appeal that was, of course, dismissed and had no legal basis."