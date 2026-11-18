The leaders of the bloc opposing Netanyahu met at the Knesset on Wednesday afternoon to discuss coordinating their political moves.

A statement issued after the meeting said, "All the party leaders agree on the urgency of forming a national emergency government headed by Eisenkot and replacing Netanyahu as prime minister-as a top priority and as soon as possible. It was agreed that the parties would continue working together, in coordination and swiftly, toward this goal. This is the imperative of the hour".

The statement also noted that the meeting included updates on progress in the various negotiating tracks aimed at forming a government, as well as political moves in the Knesset, chief among them the election of MK Matan Kahana as speaker.

MK Yair Lapid wrote on X after the meeting, "I do not usually provide updates during coalition negotiations, but here is a brief update for everyone who is concerned: Bennett and I continue to work tirelessly to form a government of change headed by Gadi Eisenkot. Naturally, this is a period in which every meeting, security update or conversation sparks waves of rumors and speculation. This does not cause us to lose sight of the goal: forming a new, effective and efficient government that will be able to address the security, economic and diplomatic challenges facing Israel".

Earlier, without coordinating with the other party leaders, Beyahad party chairman Naftali Bennett met for two and a half hours with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The meeting, described by Likud as a security briefing, took place at a politically sensitive time, shortly before the planned gathering of opposition bloc leaders. Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Lapid were not informed of it in advance.

At the start of the meeting, Likud said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Beyahad party chairman Naftali Bennett are currently meeting for a security briefing at the Knesset".

A few minutes after the meeting began, the head of the National Security Council and the military secretary also joined them in the office. However, the meeting's unusually long duration and the fact that Bennett is neither the opposition leader nor holds a mandate to form a government raised questions about its content. The meeting came amid Bennett's efforts to advance a Zionist unity government without the participation of Arab parties, while demanding steps to advance the enlistment of haredim in the IDF.