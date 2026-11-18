MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud), who chaired the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the previous Knesset, expressed optimism following the lengthy meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, saying he saw it as an encouraging sign for the possibility of forming a unity government.

"The State of Israel wants this connection between us today, this unity government for the people of Israel, so every such meeting is a good thing", Bismuth said.

Asked what political concessions Likud would be willing to make to reach an agreement, he replied that every negotiation requires compromise, but stressed that his party's position was to begin talks without preconditions.

He added, "In politics, there is always a price, but I also know that there are no preconditions. To truly reach an agreement, to reach understandings, even to sign an agreement on a unity government-we need to talk".

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Bismuth also addressed coalition talks with the haredi parties, claiming that people and organizations that had previously attacked him over his efforts to advance the draft law were now contacting him to apologize.

"I am receiving many messages from people asking for my forgiveness. They see exactly how much of a bluff this was, how dishonest the campaign was, how they targeted me personally and slandered an entire community in the State of Israel, the haredi community", he said.

Bismuth accused some Knesset members who opposed his efforts of hurting him and his family during deliberations on the bill, claiming that they were now refraining from making the same accusations. He said, "Some Knesset members here committed a disgraceful act, nothing less. They targeted us, and we bore the criticism, we and our families".