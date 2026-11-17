ח"כ לימור סון הר מלך: "נקודת שפל לכנסת – מכשירים את השרץ"

MK Limor Sonn Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) sharply criticized the expected election of MK Matan Kahana as Knesset Speaker with the support of the Arab parties, describing the move as one of the lowest points in the Knesset's history.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Sonn Har-Melech said, "I think this day marks a low point for Israel's Knesset. Today, MK Matan Kahana will be appointed to the second-highest office in the State of Israel with the backing of Israel's enemies. There is no other way to describe it, and I truly think this is an unprecedented event."

The MK emphasized that her opposition was not directed at Kahana personally, but rather at his reliance on votes from the Arab parties to secure his election.

Asked whether her opposition to cooperation with the Arab parties effectively amounted to boycotting part of Israel's Arab population, she rejected the suggestion, drawing a distinction between the rights of Arab citizens and the positions of their political representatives.

"This is not about Arabs and Jews. This is not about rights. We are talking here about supporters of terrorism, about enemies within, and this cannot happen," she said.

Sonn Har-Melech also addressed the appointment of deputy Knesset speakers, including MKs Ahmad Tibi and Waleed Taha. She strongly opposed the prospect of the two presiding over Knesset plenary sessions, particularly when bereaved family members and combat soldiers are invited to address the chamber.

She also criticized the voting procedure for electing the deputy speakers, arguing that the decision to hold a single vote on all candidates, both in committee and in the plenum, was designed to prevent opposition to individual nominees and ensure their election.

Asked whether the right had lost control of the Knesset, Sonn Har-Melech insisted that her party would not accept the situation and would use the parliamentary tools at its disposal to challenge it.

"We will continue to fight. Since this Knesset was sworn in, and even before that, when we saw and understood what lay ahead, we have been working with all our strength. We are here on a mission on behalf of the people of Israel," she said.