The parents of Matilda Britvan, the youngest victim of the December 14, 2025, terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, have launched a fundraising initiative in their daughter's memory to support sick children across the country, nearly a year after her death.

Michael and Val Britvan have teamed up with Hospitals United for Sick Kids to sell small plush toys called "Matilda Bees," along with commemorative pins. Proceeds from the initiative will help children undergoing treatment in hospitals nationwide.

Matilda, who was murdered in the massacre on December 14, 2025, would have celebrated her 11th birthday earlier this month.

Speaking to News24 host Sharri Markson on Wednesday, Michael Britvan explained that his daughter loved traveling, particularly to destinations such as Thailand, and encouraged supporters to take the pocket-sized bee toys on their journeys and share photographs of them around the world.

"It's small, cute, and it fits in your pocket, so you can always have it right next to your heart, or in your handbag, and you can go travel with it," he said.

"We've been to China, we've been to America, we've been to many, many places," he recalled.

He urged people purchasing the toys to photograph them during their travels and share the images, helping keep Matilda's memory alive.

Britvan has also begun offering free Matilda Bee stickers through the initiative's website in response to numerous requests from people wishing to honor his daughter.

"Whoever wants them, they can just go on my website and order free stickers," he explained.

He said donations and purchases of pins and keychains help cover the cost of distributing stickers to those who cannot afford to contribute financially.

"I tell them it's the cheapest gift for Hanukkah and Christmas, just order free stickers," Britvan said.