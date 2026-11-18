Nearly one year after the deadly Hanukkah terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, Israel's ZAKA Search & Rescue organization is establishing two new emergency response units in Australia to strengthen the preparedness of the country's Jewish communities.

The initiative follows ZAKA's response to the terrorist attack last December and aims to establish locally trained teams capable of responding immediately to terrorist attacks, disasters, traffic accidents and sudden deaths, without having to wait for emergency personnel to arrive from overseas.

The first unit, established in Melbourne, has already begun training 23 local volunteers, while a second unit in Sydney is expected to begin training an additional 20 volunteers in the coming days.

The initiative is being led by ZAKA Search & Rescue CEO Dubi Weissenstern, ZAKA International Unit Commander Yossi Landau and ZAKA Head of Training Jackie Wertheimer.

Training in Melbourne began at the Adass Israel Congregation synagogue, which was previously targeted in an arson attack.

The volunteers received professional instruction in responding to terrorist attacks and disasters, handling human remains and preserving the dignity of the deceased in accordance with Jewish law, a principle known as Kavod HaMeit.

The training also included firsthand accounts of ZAKA's operations following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel, as well as lessons learned from the organization's emergency response missions around the world.

The 23 Melbourne volunteers have already received official ZAKA identification credentials and professional equipment as part of their ongoing training.

The new unit will be led by Chayim and Benyomin Klein, senior leaders of the local Chevra Kadisha, the Jewish burial society.

An official launch ceremony was held at the home of Ruvy Herzog OAM, attended by Adass Israel Congregation Chief Rabbi Shlomo Kahn, Victorian Deputy Opposition Leader David Southwick, Member of Parliament John Burns and senior Victoria Police officers Nigel McGuire-White and Martin Burke.

During a separate meeting at his home, Rabbi Kahn offered words of encouragement to the volunteers, expressing his hope that they would never have to put their training into practice.

Drawing a parallel to the study of the laws of the Korbanos, the biblical sacrifices, which Jewish tradition considers equivalent to bringing the offerings themselves, the rabbi expressed his wish that the volunteers' preparations alone would fulfill their sacred mission, without their ever being called upon to respond to a tragedy.

The ZAKA delegation also met with senior Victoria Police officials, including Superintendent Martin Burke, who expressed support for the organization's work.

Burke confirmed that ZAKA's protocols would be incorporated into the police department's ongoing cultural awareness training, conducted every two months at the Victoria Police Academy.

The training will help police officers better understand ZAKA's responsibilities and the religious sensitivities involved in responding to emergencies within the Jewish community.

ZAKA Search & Rescue CEO Dubi Weissenstern emphasized that the Bondi Beach terrorist attack demonstrated the need for trained local emergency response teams.

"The devastating terrorist attack in Sydney demonstrated the importance of establishing a trained, professional local volunteer response network," Weissenstern said.

"We are bringing to Australia the operational experience we have accumulated over decades responding to disasters around the world."

He noted that the establishment of the two units would provide Australian Jewish communities with significantly improved emergency response capabilities.

"We have begun training 23 volunteers in Melbourne and are now moving forward with launching an additional unit in Sydney, which will include 20 volunteers. These two units will significantly strengthen emergency preparedness within Australia's Jewish communities."

"We will continue to respond wherever we are needed, driven by our mission and commitment to preserving the dignity of the deceased," Weissenstern added.

ZAKA International Unit Commander Yossi Landau praised the dedication of the Australian volunteers and emphasized the importance of sharing the organization's experience from some of the most difficult emergency response operations in its history.

"We met dedicated volunteers in Melbourne who chose to undertake a sacred mission," Landau said.

"We shared the experience we have gained, particularly during the complex operations following October 7, and provided them with professional tools to respond to difficult incidents."

Landau said the delegation would now continue to Sydney to begin training the second group of volunteers.

"In the coming days, we will continue to Sydney to begin training another 20 volunteers, with the goal of developing a professional response network serving the Jewish communities in both cities."

"We will continue supporting these units and providing the professional and operational backing they need," he added.

Both units will operate under the ongoing professional guidance and support of ZAKA's International Unit, enabling local volunteers to respond to emergencies while ensuring that Jewish burial traditions and the dignity of the deceased are respected.

The establishment of the Australian units represents a further expansion of ZAKA's international emergency response network, which operates at disaster sites around the world and holds recognized status at the United Nations.