Two Australians who rushed to save victims of the deadly terrorist attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach have become engaged, turning a shared experience of tragedy into an unexpected love story.

James McIntosh, 46, and Alexandra "Lexi" Edmondson, 35, were friends when terrorists opened fire on participants in the Hanukkah by the Sea celebration on December 14, 2025. The pair, neither of whom is Jewish, had recently completed an eight-week surf lifesaving course and were heading to a Christmas party at the Bondi Surf Club when the shooting began.

Rather than fleeing, they rushed to assist the wounded, putting their newly acquired emergency response skills to use.

McIntosh, a content creator, and Edmondson, a physiotherapist, helped treat seven casualties, including a man who had been shot in the leg. Photographs from the scene captured them assisting police officers in carrying the injured man to a makeshift medical treatment area.

The massacre claimed 15 lives at the time, including Chabad Rabbi Eli Schlanger and 10-year-old Matilda Britvan, and left dozens wounded.

According to The Jewish Chronicle, the traumatic experience brought McIntosh and Edmondson closer together. As they supported each other in the days following the attack, their friendship developed into a romantic relationship.

By December 26, less than two weeks after the massacre, they had moved in together.

During a vacation in Mexico in October, McIntosh proposed to Edmondson, after the couple had already discussed their future together and spoken with their families about marriage.

"I had never been so sure of anything in my life," McIntosh told the Daily Mail.

"She's such a beautiful soul, and I've never had a connection with anyone like this," he added.

Their engagement was later celebrated at Sydney's Central Synagogue, where approximately 80 first responders and civilians who helped victims of the terrorist attack were honored during a special Shabbat gathering.

During the ceremony, the synagogue's senior rabbi, Rabbi Levi Wolff, offered to officiate at the couple's wedding, despite neither of them being Jewish.

McIntosh expressed appreciation for the gesture, explaining that the couple would need to consider how such an arrangement could work.

"We are very honoured but need to explore further how that would all unfold," he said.

"But we love the idea that it could strengthen the community in a time of healing."

Edmondson has also spoken about how witnessing the attack transformed her understanding of antisemitism and the challenges facing Jewish communities. She expressed a desire to stand alongside Jewish people and help restore a sense of safety and belonging at Bondi Beach.

The couple have expressed hope that their wedding will offer a positive moment for a community still recovering from the massacre. They also hope to start a family.

Their story has become an example of the personal connections formed in the aftermath of the terrorist attack, as two people who came together to help save lives now prepare to build a life together.