Nossen, bereaved son of Bondi Beach attack victim Rabbi Eli Schlanger speaks at Chabad Kin

Nosson Schlanger, the son of Chabad emissary Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was murdered in last year's Hanukkah terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Australia, received a standing ovation on Sunday as he addressed the annual Chabad World Shluchim Conference .

Before Nosson took the stage, attendees watched a video filmed in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he is currently studying in yeshiva. The film followed him through daily routines inspired by the values and practices his father had instilled in him.

“The biggest thing I learned from my father is how much happiness there is in being the Rebbe’s shaliach," Nosson said in the video.

As he entered the hall, the audience rose to its feet and greeted him with sustained applause.

During his remarks, Nosson shared memories of accompanying his father on visits to people's homes and recalled a particularly meaningful statement his father had made about him: “He isn’t just the son of a shaliach; he is a shaliach himself."

Nosson was joined onstage by his grandfather, Rabbi Ulman, who embraced him and briefly expressed his pride in his grandson's continued dedication to his father's mission.