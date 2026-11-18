"אחמד טיבי יא חביבי": השר יצחק וסרלאוף הקדיש שיר עוקצני לח"כ טיבי

Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf chose an unusual way to criticize MK Ahmad Tibi. During a speech in the Knesset plenum, he read a rhyming poem he had written specifically for him, featuring a series of political barbs and sharp accusations.

The poem, built around repeatedly addressing Tibi as habibi, touched on his past as an adviser to Yasser Arafat, his trip to Qatar ahead of the elections and his alleged ties to Palestinian figures.

Wasserlauf mocked the trip to Qatar, questioning why a flight abroad was necessary rather than holding meetings remotely. He then linked the election results to law enforcement and governance policies in Arab communities, claiming that government action against illegal construction and gunfire at weddings had eroded political support for Arab parties.

In another section of the poem, the minister addressed prison conditions for security prisoners and efforts by Arab elected officials to arrange prison visits. He portrayed these efforts as part of the political campaign waged by Tibi and his party.

Wasserlauf continued with criticism of attitudes toward Hamas, using dark humor and allusions to military operations against the terrorist organization. He also included a jab at MK Yaya Fink, referring to his fundraising efforts for Huwara.

Toward the end, the minister turned to the question of control over the country and emigration plans, mocking Tibi's statements about the status of Arab citizens in Israel.

The speech ended with sharp remarks about other Arab Knesset members, including Ayman Odeh and Mansour Abbas, accusing them over their attitudes toward Hamas and expressing hope that they would be removed from the political arena.