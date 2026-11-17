A heated confrontation erupted in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday evening after MK Ahmad Tibi alleged hypocrisy and racism toward the Arab public.

MK Talik Gvili, whose son, police Special Patrol Unit officer Sgt. Maj. Ran Gvili, was killed in battle and whose body was abducted by Hamas and later returned from Gaza, angrily called out to Tibi, "Look me in the eyes. Who murdered my son?"

Tibi reacted angrily to her raising the issue, "Why are you directing that question at me? I respect the fact that you are a bereaved mother. Do not direct such a question at an Arab member of Knesset. It is not fair. I ask you to sit down. Even the insinuation is inappropriate. Do not direct these remarks at us. Who murdered him? Hamas committed the murder, and the person responsible is your prime minister".

Gvili persisted, asking, "So do you condemn Hamas?"

Tibi replied, "I condemned all the atrocities committed during the massacre. You will sit down". Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana sought to calm the exchange, telling Tibi, "Do not give orders to members of Knesset".