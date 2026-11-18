IDF surveillance on Tuesday identified an attempt to smuggle weapons across the eastern border into Israeli territory in the Valleys area.

Following the identification, IDF soldiers and Israel Police officers were dispatched to the area, where they located a bag containing five Glock pistols and matching magazines.

The located weapons were transferred to the Israel Police for further handling.

The IDF and police stated that the security forces will "continue to operate to thwart smuggling attempts along the eastern border in order to safeguard the security of Israeli civilians."