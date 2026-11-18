A brawl broke out overnight Wednesday between officers from different Israel Prison Service units at a pub in Eilat.

According to a statement from the Prison Service, a fight developed between the officers, and one was also suspected of assaulting a police officer.

The suspected officer was questioned by police and released under restrictive conditions.

The Prison Service said it viewed the incident seriously and had immediately launched disciplinary proceedings against all officers involved in the brawl, alongside the criminal investigation.

The Prison Service described the officers' conduct as, "a serious ethical failure," and clarified that the incident was also being addressed through disciplinary proceedings.