תיעוד מסוכן: רוכב קטנוע נמלט משוטר ונסע נגד כיוון התנועה

A scooter rider from Jaffa was caught on Highway 20 after trying to flee a police officer by riding against traffic, endangering other drivers. A check of his details revealed that this was the third time he had been caught driving while forbidden from receiving a license.

The incident began when an officer from the Traffic Division's national motorcycle patrol unit in the Southern District, who was driving home in his private vehicle, spotted a scooter rider traveling on the shoulder while using a mobile phone.

The officer signaled for the rider to pull over, but instead of complying, the rider made a U-turn and began riding against traffic on Highway 20. The officer followed him until he was stopped. After stopping the rider, officers checked his details and discovered that he did not hold the appropriate license for the scooter he was riding. They also found that the rider had previously been caught committing a similar offense, and that this was the third time he had been caught driving while disqualified. Following these findings, the rider was taken to the police station in Rishon Lezion for questioning, and the scooter was seized as evidence in the case against him.

Police stressed that they would continue taking action against drivers who commit serious traffic offenses and endanger road users. The incident occurred amid Operation Committed to Life, a joint initiative by the Traffic Division and the National Road Safety Authority aimed at combating road fatalities through increased enforcement against life-threatening traffic offenses.