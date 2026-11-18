Ashdod police announced Wednesday morning that they had arrested and questioned three minors suspected of involvement in the brutal assault of a yeshiva student on Saturday night in the city's industrial zone.

Police stressed that the investigation is continuing and that targeted efforts are underway to locate others involved in the incident. The assault, which was captured on security cameras and circulated on social media, took place Saturday night outside the Abulafia bakery in Ashdod's industrial zone.

According to witness accounts, several youths approached the yeshiva student and tried to steal the battery from his electric bicycle. When he tried to resist the theft, the attackers set upon him and beat him severely in front of passersby, who did not intervene to stop the violence.

The disturbing footage sparked widespread anger in the city and among political figures. Before the arrests, Agudat Yisrael representatives on the Ashdod City Council, Yechiel Weingarten and Shmuel Shuk, urgently called on the Ashdod police commander to launch an immediate investigation that would yield results, saying, "Yeshiva students cannot be left at the mercy of attackers." The two demanded that those responsible be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The case also reached the Knesset plenum Tuesday evening, when Shas parliamentary faction chairman and Ashdod resident MK Yinon Azoulay delivered an impassioned speech from the podium.

Azoulay exclaimed, "People here have spoken about violence, but there was violence this week, on Saturday night, in the city of Ashdod," revealing that he had spoken with the young man shortly beforehand. "They beat a haredi youth, apparently while trying to steal his bicycle. Young people, apparently with no proper upbringing or a poor education, simply beat him until he bled. I spoke with him just a few minutes ago, and it is time for all of us to wake up."

In their statement Wednesday morning, police said, "Over the weekend, an investigation was opened at the Ashdod police station following a report of an assault in the city. As part of the investigation, Ashdod station investigators carried out a range of investigative actions, including gathering evidence and identifying suspects involved in the incident, which led to the arrest and questioning of three minors. The Israel Police takes incidents of violence seriously and will continue to act resolutely to locate everyone involved, bring them in for questioning, and bring them to justice."