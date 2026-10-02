תקיעה ביריחו צילום: ללא

Trumpets were heard on Friday morning in Jericho, sending those present back to the Biblical story that gave the city its fame.

During the early morning hours, Rabbi Yossi Peli and additional worshipers arrived at the ancient Shalom al Yisrael (Peace on Israel) Synagogue in Jericho. Within the ancient site, at the center of which lies a mosaic floor with a seven-branched menorah and the words "Peace on Israel" in Hebrew, worshipers prayed the morning prayers.

Among those who participated in the prayer service were Rabbi Menachem Felix, one of the leaders of the Gush Emunim movement, Dr. Haggai Ben-Artzi, and Arna Kovos.

This time, however, prayers were not the only sounds heard at the site. During the visit, Rabbi Peli and other worshippers blew trumpets, a scene that carried particular significance in the ancient city.

The biblical connection was difficult to ignore: Jericho is associated with the story of the city's conquest during the time of Joshua, in which trumpets played a central role. Thousands of years after the biblical account, the sound of trumpets was heard once again in the city this morning, this time during a visit and prayer service at the ancient Shalom Al Yisrael Synagogue.