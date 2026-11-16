From Jericho to Gaza: Lital Slonim’s Speech at the ZOA Gala 2026

Lital Slonim, a member of the Nachala Movement's executive leadership, addressed the Zionist Organization of America's (ZOA) annual gala in New York on Sunday evening, presenting the movement's initiative to renew Jewish settlement in Jericho.

Slonim attended the event alongside Gila Slonim, Nachala's Director of Public Relations, as part of a series of meetings with Jewish community leaders and pro-Israel supporters in the US.

Addressing the gathering, Slonim described the initiative as a "revolution within a revolution," drawing a comparison to the renewal of Jewish settlement in Hebron nearly six decades ago.

"Two weeks ago, we made history. The Nachala Movement led an initiative the likes of which has not been seen since Jews returned to Hebron 58 years ago. In a bold and courageous initiative, the Jewish people returned to Jericho," she declared.

Slonim described the operation that brought Jewish families into eight properties purchased by the movement.

"In a covert and complex operation, right under the nose of the Palestinian Authority, 20 Jewish families entered eight homes we purchased in Jericho and suddenly, Jewish children are once again playing in the streets of Jericho," she said.

Turning to the October 7 massacre and its implications for Israel's security, Slonim argued that expanding Jewish settlement was essential to preventing future attacks.

"October 7 showed us one thing clearly: retreat brings terror, Jewish settlement brings security. We owe it to our children and future generations to ensure that such a massacre can never happen again," she stated.

"Those who attacked and massacred us will not only lose the war, they will lose the land on which they live. This is how we guarantee security and victory."

According to the movement, Slonim's remarks were met with enthusiastic applause and expressions of support from attendees.

Following her speech, Slonim praised the ZOA for its support of Jewish settlement and spoke about the response the delegation had received during its US visit.

"The ZOA is a true partner on this path-a proud right-wing organization that openly supports Jewish settlement across the Land of Israel and in Gaza," she said.

"During our visit to the US, we are seeing tremendous support from the Jewish community for settlement in general and for the renewal of settlement in Gaza in particular. There is an understanding that this is a necessary step for victory in the war."