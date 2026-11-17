סמוטריץ' וגנץ ביקרו בהתיישבות ביריחו: "שום פיגוע לא ירתיע אותנו"

Finance Minister and security cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich and Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz visited the new Jewish neighborhood in Jericho on Tuesday morning, hours after an attack there the previous evening.

During the visit, the two met with members of the community and the Nachala movement, offering support following the incident. Smotrich wished the families success as they move forward and emotionally recited the blessing, "Blessed is He Who restores the widow," which is traditionally recited upon seeing destroyed synagogues rebuilt.

The finance minister addressed the attack and the renewal of Jewish settlement in the area. "We came here today together with the Settlement Administration and the council head to the farm of the courageous families here on the outskirts of Jericho, following the very serious attempted lynching carried out here yesterday against the people at the farm by terrorist rioters from the outskirts of Jericho."

Smotrich addressed the family, "We want to offer our support to you, Hanan, to your wife Leah and to your entire family. We want to support the members of the Nachala movement."

He went on to address the significance of settlement in the area, "The farm here, the homes that have been purchased and the community we are establishing here in the area are renewing Jewish settlement in Jericho for the first time since the establishment of the State of Israel."

"Jericho is the lock to the Land of Israel. The first city conquered by Joshua, son of Nun, was also the first subjected to the sin of 'Gaza and Jericho first' under the cursed Oslo Accords. As part of our repentance and the great process of rectification, we are returning here." he added.

Smotrich pledged to continue strengthening settlement and called for those involved in the attack to face the full force of the law, "Hanan, we are with you and stand behind you. You handled this with great courage, and we are confident that the military, the police and Israel's law enforcement authorities will bring the culprits to justice to the fullest extent. We will strengthen settlement here."

"From here, I wish a speedy recovery to those wounded in last night's attack, and offer my support to the members of the security forces, the IDF soldiers and the head of the regional command, who are doing an excellent job safeguarding the residents' security."

Israel Ganz stressed the importance of Jewish settlement in the Jericho area. "We are here in Jericho, near the Hasmonean palaces, where the palaces of the kings of Israel once stood. The pioneering families here are maintaining the Jewish presence at this historic site, in homes purchased legally. The terrorists must know that no attack and no terrorist threat will deter us. We will continue to strengthen our presence in Jericho and throughout the Land of Israel, to build, settle and develop."

"We came here this morning to tell the families: The people of Israel stand with you. I thank you for your steadfastness and your conduct yesterday, and the security forces and IDF soldiers who acted and continue to act to protect the residents."