Likud MK Eli Goldschmidt said Tuesday evening that he was prepared to support the formation of a unity government even if it were headed by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot.

In an interview with Kan News amid coalition negotiations, Goldschmidt made clear that, in his view, the identity of the prime minister should not prevent the formation of a joint government comprising the Zionist parties.

Goldschmidt said, "For the sake of unity, any of the Zionist party leaders can be prime minister, including Gadi Eisenkot". He added that Eisenkot was qualified for the position, "He was IDF chief of staff, and he is a worthy person".

Goldschmidt welcomed Beyachad party leader Naftali Bennett's call for a unity government. He said he had been waiting for one of the leaders of the change bloc to express support for the move, "I was glad to hear Bennett's call. I was waiting for one of the leaders of the change bloc to take up the challenge".

However, Goldschmidt did not conceal the difficulties involved in forming a government that would include parties with differing positions. He said, "There are enormous egos, many competing interests and many internal contradictions", but expressed hope that forming a unity government would help change the public mood.

He said such a government, "would have an impact on the wider public, freeing it from the insane waves of hatred that have accompanied it, especially since October 7".

During the interview, Goldschmidt was asked what political price Likud would be willing to pay to enable the government's formation, but did not specify which demands his party would be prepared to drop.