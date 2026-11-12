Likud is stepping up its demands for an investigation into suspected irregularities in the elections for the 26th Knesset. In a letter sent Wednesday to the chairman of the Central Elections Committee through attorney Ilan Bombach, the party claimed that serious complaints submitted to law enforcement authorities were not being properly addressed.

The letter focuses on suspicions raised by Likud representatives concerning voting procedures at polling stations in the Arab sector, particularly the activities of individuals affiliated with the Joint List and Ra'am. Likud argues that the reports warrant an immediate and thorough investigation, while emphasizing that it has yet to receive the findings and documents needed to examine the allegations.

The latest appeal follows a series of letters Bombach has sent on Likud's behalf since early November to the Attorney General, the Israel Police Commissioner, and the Privacy Protection Authority.

Likud claims it received approximately 700 reports and complaints from citizens and polling station committee representatives on Election Day, raising suspicions of violations of election laws and irregularities affecting the integrity of the voting process.

The allegations detailed in the document include recording voters' information on private lists and in party applications, transferring information to individuals outside polling stations, preventing polling station committee members from checking identification documents, voting under false identities, and double voting.

Likud also raised allegations of unauthorized individuals entering voting booths, pressure and threats directed at election officials, improper handling of ballot envelopes, and refusals to document unusual incidents in polling station committee records.

A central demand in Likud's appeals is access to documentation that would allow the allegations to be investigated. Among other materials, the party requested operational reports and body-camera footage from law enforcement personnel who were on duty during the elections.

A separate complaint was submitted to the Privacy Protection Authority over suspicions concerning the collection and use of voters' personal information. Likud asked the authority to examine whether databases and information systems had been used in violation of the law and whether information collected at polling stations had been transferred to unauthorized individuals.

In its latest letter to the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Likud also emphasized the legal implications of the investigation's timeline. The party argued that delays by authorities in examining complaints and providing investigative materials could hinder its ability to exercise the right to file an election appeal, since the examination of incidents and submission of evidence are subject to statutory deadlines.

The party is calling for urgent action to ensure that the allegations are investigated and that the relevant documentation is made available for examination as part of any potential legal proceedings.