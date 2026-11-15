Negotiations between representatives of Likud and the "Yashar" party and a representative of Naftali Bennett ended Sunday evening after about an hour.

The talks took place against the backdrop of the prime minister's call to form a unity government and as part of contacts between the political parties.

Likud was represented by its faction chairman, MK Ofir Katz, and attorney Michael Rabilo. Yoav Horowitz and MK Chili Tropper represented the "Yashar" party.

Shalom Shlomo also joined the talks representing Naftali Bennett's Together party, as part of the contacts involving representatives of the three parties.