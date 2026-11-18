LIVE: Trump arrives in China and is greeted by Xi Jinping before their meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump arrived in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, where he was personally welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in an unusual diplomatic gesture ahead of a highly anticipated trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi greeted Trump at the foot of Air Force One's stairs, with the two leaders exchanging a handshake and an embrace before walking together along the red carpet. The welcoming ceremony included a military honor guard, spectators carrying flowers and a flyover by five Chinese military aircraft trailing colored smoke.

The reception marked the first time Xi had personally welcomed a visiting foreign leader at an airport since becoming president. It also reciprocated Trump's decision to greet Xi at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland during the Chinese leader's visit to the United States in September.

Earlier Wednesday, Putin arrived in Shenzhen but was received by Cai Qi, a senior Chinese official, rather than Xi himself.

According to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi referred to Trump's hospitality during his September visit and expressed his desire to discuss bilateral relations, regional cooperation and international developments. Trump, for his part, described his previous meetings with Xi as consistently pleasant.

The two presidents are expected to participate in a group photograph and a banquet with other world leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

On Thursday, Trump, Xi, and Putin are scheduled to hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit. Discussions are expected to address nuclear arms reductions and the ongoing war involving the United States and Iran.

Trump has also indicated that he would like to discuss a possible agreement to end Russia's war in Ukraine, although American officials previously suggested that the conflict would not be a formal topic of discussion. Trade, artificial intelligence and other international disputes could also arise during the talks.

US officials have cautioned against expectations of a significant breakthrough from the meeting. The Kremlin, meanwhile, has said the summit could have substantial consequences for international relations, while Beijing has portrayed the talks as an opportunity to advance global peace.

Ahead of Trump's arrival, Xi and Putin delivered separate addresses at the APEC summit, outlining their positions on international trade and Western economic policies.

Xi called for the preservation of an international trading system centered on the World Trade Organization and opposed protectionist measures. He also pledged that China would continue developing advanced technologies, reduce tariffs and expand access to its markets.

His remarks came amid renewed trade friction between Washington and Beijing following additional US restrictions on Chinese access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Putin, speaking after meeting Xi, criticized Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. According to Reuters, he argued that the restrictions had failed to achieve their intended effect and had instead strengthened Russia's economy.

The Russian president described Europe as being in a "humiliating decline" and accused Western countries of relying on economic pressure to maintain their international influence.

Despite the disagreements between major powers, Putin expressed optimism about the trilateral talks, saying that international disputes could be resolved through direct dialogue.

Trump arrived in China following a visit to the Philippines, where he met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and announced a new bilateral trade agreement.

In a Truth Social post before departing Manila, Trump praised Marcos and described the agreement as particularly beneficial to American agriculture and energy interests.

The summit is taking place in Shenzhen, one of China's leading technology centers and home to major companies including Huawei, BYD, Tencent and DJI. The city has become a prominent symbol of China's industrial and technological expansion, sectors that have also emerged as central sources of economic competition between Washington and Beijing.

Trump's trip marks his second visit to China this year and comes amid continuing disagreements between the two countries over trade, technological restrictions and international security.