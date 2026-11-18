A federal judge in Brooklyn on Tuesday sentenced Asif Merchant, a 48-year-old Pakistani national, to 27 years and six months in prison for participating in an Iranian-backed conspiracy to assassinate President Donald Trump and other senior American officials.

Merchant was convicted by a federal jury in March 2026 of murder for hire and attempting to commit an act of international terrorism. According to the US Department of Justice, he was recruited and trained by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to organize political assassinations on American soil.

Federal prosecutors said Merchant believed Trump was the primary target, although former President Joe Biden and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley were also identified as possible targets.

The Justice Department said the operation was intended to retaliate for the January 2020 US airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, during Trump's first term.

According to evidence presented at trial, Merchant established contact with an IRGC intelligence officer, identified as Yousef Merhardad, after visiting Iran for religious purposes in 2022.

Over the following 18 months, Merchant met with his handler approximately 15 times in Tehran, receiving intelligence training and instructions to recruit criminals to carry out an assassination during a political rally in the United States.

Merchant arrived in the US in April 2024 and approached an acquaintance for assistance. However, the individual contacted the FBI and subsequently cooperated with investigators.

Merchant later held three meetings with individuals he believed were professional assassins, unaware that they were undercover FBI agents. He provided them with an initial payment of $5,000 to arrange the killing.

Investigators also uncovered online searches for Trump campaign events, including a rally location in New Jersey, as well as social media posts expressing support for Soleimani and hostility toward Trump and the United States.

Merchant was arrested in Texas on July 12, 2024, while preparing to leave the country, one day before the unrelated assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

During his trial, Merchant acknowledged his involvement but claimed that he had followed the IRGC's instructions because he feared for the safety of relatives living in Iran. He also maintained that he expected American authorities to intercept the operation before anyone was harmed.

Prosecutors rejected his explanation and sought a life sentence. US District Judge Eric Komitee acknowledged Merchant's concerns about his family but concluded that he had also demonstrated a strong willingness to harm the United States.

Attorney General Todd Blanche welcomed the sentence.

"An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct," Blanche stated.

"The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable."

Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M. Scott Proctor said the IRGC had dispatched Merchant to retaliate for Soleimani's elimination and credited federal investigators with preventing the attack.

US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. warned that the prosecution demonstrated Washington's determination to pursue Iranian operatives seeking to attack American officials.

Merchant's attorney, Avraham Moskowitz, said his client intends to appeal the conviction and sentence. The defense nevertheless welcomed the judge's decision not to impose the life sentence requested by prosecutors.

The Iranian government has denied involvement in assassination plots against American officials.