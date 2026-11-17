Two weeks after the midterm elections, most Americans continue to express a lack of confidence in President Trump's policies.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that only 32 percent approve of Trump's policies. This is the fourth consecutive poll in which Trump's approval rating has remained at a low, with previous polls showing just 31 percent support. The American public also continues to oppose the war in Iran.

Only 31 percent of respondents to the Reuters poll expressed support for continuing the war against Iran. Opposition to the war in Iran is also reflected in the approval ratings of Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who faces a challenge for the leadership from Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. Forty-three percent of respondents said they held a "negative opinion" of Schumer.

Senator Van Hollen, who enjoys higher approval ratings among Democratic voters, is considered particularly critical of Israel and has even argued, "It may be necessary to halt arms sales to Israel". Schumer himself has also criticized Israel and the war in Gaza, but has opposed halting arms shipments to Israel.

Republican voters who participated in the poll expressed support for President Trump. Seventy-five percent of Republican voters said they "like Trump", while 77 percent said they "like Vice President JD Vance". The Reuters poll surveyed 1,521 adult American voters.