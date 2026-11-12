The Israeli-Arab town of Kafr Qassem was the scene of an unusual robbery on Thursday when several suspects dressed in what appeared to be Border Police uniforms stopped a vehicle, held the driver at gunpoint, and stole a bag that contained money.

Officers from the Central District Police Kafr Qassem Station were dispatched after receiving the report. The officers opened an investigation into the incident and searched for the suspects.

Police stated: "Officers from the Kafr Qassem police station in the Central District launched an investigation after receiving a report of a suspected robbery in Kafr Qassem."

According to police, during the incident, "Several suspects wearing clothing resembling uniforms drew firearms on an individual and fled the scene."

Police added that officers are conducting searches to locate the suspects and that the background and circumstances of the incident are under investigation.