תיעוד המפגש דוברות

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confronted Mahmoud Atallah, who was convicted of sexual offenses in the prison guard exploitation case, during a prison visit after the inmate complained about his living conditions. The unusual encounter took place about two months ago during one of Ben-Gvir’s professional visits to Israeli prisons. Atallah, who was convicted in 2025 in the case involving female prison guards, complained directly to the minister about the conditions in which he was being held.

“We have nothing. There’s a mattress and a blanket," Atallah told Ben-Gvir.

The minister asked him what conditions had been like before Ben-Gvir took office as national security minister. Atallah replied that he had previously had everything, including food, clothes and opportunities to go outside.

Ben-Gvir responded angrily, reminding Atallah of the harm inflicted on the female guards involved in the case.

“It’s over, Atallah, it’s over! You hurt our female soldiers, my sisters. You think I’m going to stay silent?" the minister told him. “What did you expect to find here? This is a prison! Since I took office, there’s been no summer camp and no hotel. There’s only the bare minimum. The party is over!"