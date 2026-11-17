התחזה לשוטר וניסה לשחרר עצור דוברות שירות בתי הסוהר

A civilian who arrived at the Jerusalem Detention Center today (Tuesday) tried to remove a detainee from the facility by posing as an undercover police officer. Alert prison officers uncovered his identity and arrested him.

According to the Israel Prison Service, the man arrived at the intake area and claimed he had been sent to collect a detainee held in one of the detention center's wings.

While checking his identity and the documents required for the detainee's release, officers discovered that the man was not a police officer but a civilian serving as the detainee's guarantor.

It also emerged that a court had authorized the detainee's temporary release. Following the discovery, the civilian was arrested and taken for further questioning.

After the court was informed of the incident, it revoked the order authorizing the detainee's temporary release.

The Israel Prison Service said it would continue to act, "with vigilance and determination, to maintain the security of detention facilities and strengthen control within them".