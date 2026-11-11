Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sparked an uproar in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday after clashing with opposition MKs during his speech and sharply criticizing the possibility of establishing a government dependent on the votes of the Arab parties.

At the beginning of his remarks, Smotrich addressed criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech in the Knesset the previous day, rejecting accusations that Netanyahu had incited against Israel's Arab citizens.

According to Smotrich, the Prime Minister had merely quoted statements made by Arab MKs themselves. He argued that the discrepancy between their previous statements and the current positions of representatives of the Arab parties should be examined.

Smotrich then addressed the possibility of cooperation between parties holding opposing political positions, arguing that political disagreements are legitimate as long as the parties share the goal of preserving Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.

He said that disagreements over the two-state solution, relations between branches of government, and the powers of the judiciary are legitimate, but that a distinction must be drawn between such disagreements and partnerships with parties that, in his view, do not accept the Zionist ethos.

Smotrich criticized Ra'am and the Joint List, claiming that their representatives do not recognize Israel as a Jewish state. He also mentioned research he had previously conducted on the Islamic Movement, which he said was intended to examine its origins and worldview.

During his remarks, a confrontation erupted between Smotrich and Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas, who shouted interruptions at the minister.

Smotrich responded to Abbas, saying, "Mansour, I completely understand your anger toward me, because I was the first person in this House to expose your true face six, seven, and eight years ago. And when the truth is told, it makes people angry."

The confrontations in the plenum continued later in the speech, as additional MKs shouted interruptions at the minister. During the commotion, the presiding officer ordered a female MK removed from the plenum after she displayed a sign.

Toward the end of his speech, Smotrich addressed opposition MKs directly, warning them against establishing a coalition with the support of the Arab parties.

"Do not allow a coalition to be established with the votes of people who reject the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and who do not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization," he said.

He emphasized that his remarks were not intended to deny the rights of Israel's Arab citizens, but argued that a distinction must be made between providing services to citizens and participating in decisions concerning diplomatic and security matters.

"Israel's Arab citizens are entitled to rights and services, but those who do not share our fundamental Zionist ethos cannot be partners in the fateful decisions of the State of Israel," he said.

Smotrich then called for the establishment of a unity government, emphasizing that the election results require the opposing sides to reach compromises.

"None of us received the mandate, but we can reach understandings," he said.

Addressing opposition MKs, Smotrich urged them to abandon political boycotts of Likud and the Prime Minister.

"Do not hand the State of Israel over to its enemies because of political boycotts. Do not boycott the 1,160,000 Likud voters who regard Prime Minister Netanyahu as their leader," he said.

He called on Netanyahu and Eisenkot to conduct direct negotiations without intermediaries.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu and MK Eisenkot-sit together in a room until white smoke emerges and agree on the government's basic principles," he said.

Smotrich concluded his speech with a stern warning:

"Do not dare place the State of Israel in the hands of its enemies. That would be an indelible stain."