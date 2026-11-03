The Religious Zionism party, headed by Bezalel Smotrich, announced Tuesday that it will recommend to President Isaac Herzog tomorrow that he task Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with forming the next government.

The party said that, alongside its recommendation of Netanyahu, it would call on representatives of left-wing parties to end their political boycotts and work toward forming a broad Jewish government under his leadership.

Religious Zionism explained its position by noting that Netanyahu heads the largest party and the largest bloc in the 26th Knesset.

Earlier Tuesday, Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin announced that he would recommend to the president tomorrow that Benjamin Netanyahu be tasked with forming the government. However, Feiglin intends to ask the president to work toward holding new elections, claiming that the integrity of the elections to the 26th Knesset had been compromised.

The Zehut party, which merged with Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party, requested to participate separately in the consultations at the President's Residence in order to present its position.

The parties' announcement follows a decision by Shas' Council of Torah Sages to recommend Netanyahu, following his commitment to continue working toward regularizing the status of yeshiva students.

Meanwhile, opposition party leaders agreed at a meeting in Herzliya to recommend Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot to the president and work toward forming a government under his leadership as soon as possible.

The consultations at the President's Residence will begin Wednesday, when President Herzog will hear the recommendations of the various factions before deciding whom to task with forming the government.

According to assessments in the political arena, Eisenkot is expected to receive the largest number of recommendations and be given the first mandate to form a government.