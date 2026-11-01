Esther Cameron, Ph.D. is a poet, essayist, translator, and editor based in Jerusalem. She is the founding editor of The Deronda Review.

In the wake of the election results, Likud has raised the claim that the election was “stolen" by foreign powers pouring in money to get out the Arab vote. This claim is in itself a bad sign. It represents a refusal to face the fact that the story here is not the Arab success.

The story is the Jewish failure - the failure of Israeli society to learn the lesson of 10/7. The story is the fact that not enough Israelis voted for the right in 2026 - and that more Israelis voted for Yair Golan than for either Smotrich or Ben Gvir, the two who for four years have done their best to keep the state on a course of self-preservation. There is a strong possibility that neither Smotrich nor Ben Gvir will be included in the next government.

This must be faced if we are to have any realistic hope for the future. We must understand the causes of the failure, and then we must find a way to address those causes. That is, we must find the point at which we can apply what power we have.

There is a great deal that we cannot immediately do much about. For the foreseeable future, the Supreme Court and the deep state will keep on doing what they are doing; and the major news channels will keep pouring forth hatred on any politician who advocates strategies of self-preservation. They turned the Israeli public against the settlers in Gaza, and are repeating the performance with the hilltop youth. They have branded Smotrich and Ben Gvir as “far right" and “extremist." No matter what we say or do, these media will keep on pumping out their stream of anti-patriotic brainwash and influencing election results.

However, the question arises: why do people read Haaretz, Yediot Acharonot, Maariv? Why do they watch Channel 12 at all? Why isn’t everyone reading Israel Hayom and Arutz 7 and watching Channel 14? After October 7 everyone should have understood that the “right" was right, that Smotrich and Ben Gvir, yes, and even Rabbi Meir Kahane hy"d, had been telling the truth all along. Otzmah Yehudit and Religious Zionism should have become the major parties.

What, then, has disabled people’s reflexes of self-preservation? Several causes suggest themselves.

One is inertia, in various forms, which perhaps reasserted itself after the first shock. It has been documented that when events occur that would seem to invalidate the basic assumptions of a group, many if not most members actually strengthen their faith in those assumptions. The secular public does not have the faith in the God of Israel which could give it strength for the long struggle. “The eternal people is not afraid of a long road" is not a sentence that speaks to them. Instead, the secular public has placed its faith in peace and coexistence and in our power to change the attitude of our enemies toward us by favors and concessions, and that faith is dying hard.

For decades, the secular public has associated strategies of self-preservation with a religious minority which it perceives as alien. It is well known that many children growing up in secular schools cannot complete the sentence “Shm’a Yisrael…" and have not heard of Avraham, Yitzchak and Yaakov. They have little background in Jewish or even Zionist history, and you cannot talk to them about a “chosen people." They have been trained to regard those who hold such ideas as backward and barbaric. Perhaps in recent years the faith in peace and coexistence has become less present in its positive form, and has become transmogrified into “baseless hatred" against those who contradict it.

One must also take into account the hedonistic and egoistic character of secular culture. Ever since the invention of electronic media brought the marketplace into the home, the commercial media have been dinning into people’s heads the idea that the aims of life are pleasure and status. The notion of mesirat nefesh, of self-sacrifice for the future of the people, does not appeal to those whose minds have been shaped by such influences. But when an existential war broke out, religious Zionist, traditional and non-observant youth ll rushed to the front. Still, a significant number of secular youth avoided the draft as well as did haredi youth, and there were those who called the fighters “death-eaters."

And then there is simply the overwhelming awfulness of the situation. The war has been going on for three years. We have held the enemy at bay but not defeated them; in fact, we are paying them tribute. Egypt and the Palestinian Authority are both drilling armies to attack us, in violation of our “peace" agreements with them. Iran is restarting its nuclear development. Turkey is building up for war with us. From abroad a steady torrent of blame pours down on us, and a large majority of the nations of the world have expressed support for a Palestinian state. Support for us is eroding in our one major ally.

In the light of this one can understand how the opposition’s mantra of “change" must appeal to many who just want all this to be over, and are willing to grasp at the hope that the situation can be changed by changing the government.

When one contemplates the whole panorama, one seems to see a mass that is breaking up under ceaseless pounding. It is no coincidence that in this election the left, which had behind it all the hostility of the outside world, presented a united front, while the right was fragmented, with no less than four hopelessly-small parties siphoning off votes. One thinks of marriages that break up after a child dies, of offspring fighting over their parents’ estate.

It is here that there is something to be done. This is the point on which we must concentrate.

The division of the right goes deeper than the proliferation of doomed small parties. It comes down to the way in which we attempt to make our influence felt. In a word, we have forgotten how to organize.

There are perhaps a dozen groups that purport to mobilize those concerned about the power of the elite that controls the media, the academy, the Supreme Court, the police, the army, and the deep state, and prevents us from pursuing national self-interest out of a witless ideology of appeasement. The groups that want to fix this with have the same pattern. Each has a website, which collects donations, and a Whatsapp group (often a “silent" group, to which only administrators can send messages). They hold zoom meetings and conferences. Their supporters hear lectures telling them what they already know, and disperse. Their leaders talk to the closed circuit of those media that will host them.

At no meeting of such a group that this writer has attended, have the organizers attempted to collect data from the attendees - to find out what they know, whom they know, where they live, what they might contribute to the organization besides money for staff salaries, posters, and bumper stickers. And it is almost impossible to get to talk to the leader of such a group. They are always too busy talking to the media or to donors or to politicians who they hope will recognize them. The same goes, a fortiori, for the leaders of the political parties. Reading Golda Meir’s autobiography, I was touched by how readily she made herself available to her constituents. On the right, at least, such readiness is almost unheard-of today.

This is symptomatic of a culture we have somehow drifted into, that divides people into performers and audience. A book or a lecture may give you an idea you would like to share with the author, but if the author has not read your name in the press, he or she will not have time for you. The privilege of speaking and being heard has become a form of property which its holders are reluctant to share.

This is on one side a function of the “ego" of the various leaders/performers. But it is also a function of the willingness of the listeners to be mere members of the audience “ supporters," to the tune of a few tens of shekels a month. It would after all be possible for supporters of a given group to get together say to its leader, “If you want our support, connect us together and put us to work."

At one of those conferences this writer attended recently, one of the lecturers noted that the left wants to see us divided. This splintering, this atomization, is something we could fight. We need to learn from Yitro, or from the Communist party: to divide into cells, or work groups, connected in a hierarchy by which information and ideas could circulate from bottom to top as well as from top to bottom. Together, we need to study how to reach those whose judgment is impaired by the causes we have named. After all, in this country each of us is connected by only one or two or three degrees of separation from people in the army, the police, the courts, the academy, who are steering us in a suicidal direction.

In order to get through to the rest of the country, we need to show them unity. Not unity with those who want us to commit suicide, but unity among those who want to live and are willing to put their egos aside in order to work together. That could be a form of teshuva, which they say can work miracles. (Does anyone remember that the one personality trait attributed to the leader who got us out of Egypt was humility?)

This country has survived so far due to many miracles. It needs some more miracles. A scant four weeks before the election, on September 30, 2026, we were granted a miracle with Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which did not break up and landed with a damaged rudder after the copilot stabbed the pilot and put the plane into a steep dive. The laws of physics appear to have been broken. But a large part of the miracle was that several people acted in a coordinated manner, galvanized and instructed by sheer survival instinct. They knew that if they didn’t act, NOW, they and their fellow-passengers were going to die. They didn’t ask about the odds.

We need to find that urgency, NOW. We need to face the fact that we are in a deep dive. Our enemies outside the country are just waiting for those who have become their tools inside the country to weaken us with further concessions, in order to attack. We don’t know how much time we have, but we must believe that if we start to act it will be enough. We must believe there is a chance, and take it.