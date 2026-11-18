The Iranian opposition outlet Iran International reported Tuesday night that Hezbollah, acting under the direction of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, recruited six Thai Shiite clerics to carry out the attack in Bangkok.

The report is based on information provided by a Western intelligence source and a source close to the Quds Force. According to the two sources, the recruits belonged to Hezbollah's Unit 910, which is responsible for the organization's terrorist activities outside Lebanon.

At the center of the network was Mubarak Husseini, a Thai cleric who lived in Iran for more than three decades and ran the Thai-language website of Ali Khamenei's office. Four of the other five recruits had family ties to him or to other members of the network.

According to the report, Al-Mustafa University in the city of Qom served as a recruitment hub for the network. In 2020, the United States imposed sanctions on the university over its use by the Quds Force to recruit operatives for intelligence missions and activities outside Iran.

A source close to the Quds Force revealed that three Iranian institutions were involved in financing the network: Al-Mustafa University, the Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly and the wealthy religious foundation Astan Quds Razavi.