Five citizens of North Macedonia have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in preparations to assassinate a person in Greece as part of a network allegedly directed by an Iranian national linked to Iran's security and intelligence services, Greek media reported today (Tuesday). The identity of the intended target has not been disclosed.

Four of the suspects were arrested in North Macedonia, while the fifth was arrested in Greece and handed over to authorities in his home country on November 12. According to the North Macedonian news website MKD, four suspects are in custody and one is under house arrest. Authorities are continuing to search for a sixth suspect.

The investigation was conducted over several months in cooperation with the Greek intelligence service, North Macedonia's National Security Agency and other foreign services. It uncovered secret meetings held by those involved in other countries, including Iran, and confirmed their ties to the Iranian national suspected of playing a central role in planning the operation.

According to authorities in North Macedonia, the man is Edris Jahangiri Mavana, and members of the network, who are linked to criminal elements in the country, carried out preparations and provided logistical support for the planned assassination under his direction. The security agency also noted his ties to individuals working for Iran's security and intelligence services.