Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg, deputy president of the Supreme Court, announced that the Shin Bet investigation into suspected election bribery has so far found no evidence of payments to voters on a scale that could affect the election results.

However, according to his statement, the investigation is ongoing, and findings gathered so far have prompted a decision to shift its focus to security matters, particularly suspected subversion and foreign influence.

The statement was issued by the committee's spokesperson with the approval of Shin Bet Director David Zini, following an update he gave the committee chairman last night on the investigation's progress.

The committee stressed, "An examination of the evidentiary and intelligence picture raises numerous suspicions, although at this stage there is no evidence of election bribes being paid to voters on a scale that could affect the election results".

The statement went on to clarify that the investigation had not concluded and that its focus had shifted in light of the findings. It stated, "The investigation is ongoing and will be conducted lawfully and professionally, and it is of great importance; however, in light of the findings, the focus is shifting toward security matters, including subversion and foreign influence, which are not at the core of the electoral process and its results".

The Shin Bet investigation began shortly after Election Day, following intelligence presented to Justice Sohlberg. According to the committee's statement, the committee chairman instructed the Shin Bet to open an investigation to determine whether improper actions had taken place that could have affected the election results.

The investigation centered on suspicions that voters had been paid in exchange for their votes. The committee explained that the intelligence presented to Sohlberg warranted opening the inquiry.

Alongside the Shin Bet investigation, the Central Elections Committee announced that next week it would refer additional complaints received during the election campaign to the investigative authorities. According to the committee, this is a routine procedure following every election, intended to assess whether criminal investigations should be opened in appropriate cases.