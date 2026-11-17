The Noam party published a letter to its activists in recent days following its election defeat, addressing the disappointing results and the gap between its earlier assessments and the actual vote.

The party leadership wrote, "There is much to discuss and elaborate on, but we can point to several facts that appear to be undisputed", emphasizing that "there is an extremely dramatic gap between support and voting intentions and actual voting". They added, "Even in places where our 'core constituency' is located and where we were certain that a significant number of voters would vote for us, the gap between expectations and reality proved dramatic".

The leadership also addressed its failure to attract votes from other communities, noting, "We can say with certainty that the haredi public did not vote for us, and we can assume that the proportion of traditional Jewish voters who voted for us was negligible". They also acknowledged that their assessments before the election differed entirely from the results at the ballot box, "In the week before the election, before the final Shabbat, the prevailing assessment among us was that our support was steadily growing".

Alongside their analysis of the results, Noam's leaders described a series of meetings with activists, rabbis and coordinators aimed at understanding the reasons for the defeat and considering the way forward. They wrote, "We in the party leadership continued holding meetings for reflection and discussion with various groups of activists, rabbis and coordinators. Last week and this week, we met with most of the activist teams across the country, the rabbinical team and the female coordinators, as well as groups and individuals from among the many activists who worked for us and supported us".

The party acknowledged that the meetings revealed sharp criticism alongside a desire to continue its activities, "We can say that we hear two main messages at these meetings, sometimes contradictory ones. Some come with scathing criticism, a crisis of confidence and a demand for answers and explanations on both professional matters and matters of principle, while others want to see an immediate work plan for the future and wish to take part in Noam's continued work here and now. Both groups are valued and understood. The tough questions being raised are entirely understandable. They trouble us as well, and we have no intention of evading or ignoring them".

The party leaders then appealed to activists to continue sharing their views, "This is the place to reiterate our request that anyone with questions, matters to clarify or suggestions for improvement take the initiative to arrange a meeting with us soon and come and talk. We want to listen and learn, and also to provide the information and explanations we have. The many meetings we have held over the past two weeks form the basis for learning, making corrections and developing plans for the future, and we need you to take the initiative so that we can continue holding them".

Alongside the criticism, the party noted that it had also received encouraging responses from supporters. The leadership wrote, "It is also important to us to acknowledge and express our gratitude for the dozens of supportive, appreciative and encouraging messages from you. Both the criticism and the support and encouragement reflect one shared aspiration: to see Noam for Israel succeed in a big way".

The party also disclosed financial difficulties. It wrote, "Even now, we would welcome your help. The party is currently in a period of crisis. The main difficulty is the lack of funds to employ party staff, even for routine tasks".