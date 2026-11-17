החרדים ילכו עם גוש השמאל? ח"כ יעקב אשר: "אנחנו נמצאים עם הגב אל הקיר. נמצה כל אפשרות שתהיה

United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Asher confirmed Monday evening in an interview with Yinon Magal on Channel 14 that he is holding talks with figures on both sides of the political spectrum, following instructions from the haredi leadership to examine all options for forming a government.

"Right now, our backs are against the wall," Asher said, adding, "The instruction we have received at this point is to examine all the options and how we get out of this situation."

Asher stressed that no agreements have yet been reached, saying, "There are discussions; I have not hidden that. I am talking to everyone, and I have also met with the prime minister, and I speak with him frequently".

The United Torah Judaism chairman outlined three conditions for any political arrangement: a draft law regulating the status of yeshiva students, safeguarding the independence of haredi education and preserving the status quo on matters of religion and state.

Magal warned that forming a government with the anti-Netanyahu bloc could give it control over judicial appointments for decades, while promises made to the haredi parties might go unfulfilled.

Asher rejected the criticism and made clear that the haredi leadership understands the implications of such a move. He said, "First of all, we have already been deceived once, and once bitten, twice shy."

Addressing the haredi parties' loyalty to the right, he added, "We do not need to prove our loyalty to the faith-based, right-wing bloc".

When Asher was asked explicitly whether his party might join a government with Ra'am, he answered unequivocally, "No."

Regarding the possibility of United Torah Judaism acting separately from Shas, he said his party was independent, adding, "Shas is an autonomous party with its own leadership, and I do not interfere in its considerations or tell them what to do."

At the end of the interview, Asher pledged that his party would maintain its ties with the right-wing and traditional public, saying, "We will safeguard that flank with the utmost vigilance."