The Otzma Yehudit party and the "Choosing Life" forum on Tuesday filed an appeal with the Jerusalem District Court seeking to annul the results of the election for the 26th Knesset and hold a new election.

According to those who filed it, the appeal is based on more than 700 testimonies and reports raising suspicions of ballot fraud, electoral bribery, voter impersonation and foreign interference in the electoral process.

The appeal was filed through attorneys Ze'ev Wolf and David Bavli. In addition to seeking to annul the election, the appellants are asking the court to order the disclosure of findings from investigations conducted by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the police into the allegations.

According to a statement from Otzma Yehudit, "The material collected includes reports of suspected electoral bribery involving money and fuel cards, cases of voter impersonation and suspicions of involvement by foreign actors."

The appellants are asking the court to examine the allegations and the information gathered concerning them, and to order the annulment of the election for the 26th Knesset. Alternatively, they are demanding that the voting results be invalidated at polling stations where they allege electoral offenses were committed.

The party said, "Electoral integrity is not a game. When there are hundreds of reports of fraud, suspicions of electoral bribery and interference by foreign actors, these matters cannot be swept under the rug."