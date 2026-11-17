אחות הנרצח זעקה בכנסת: "בשביל כיסא?"

A heated confrontation erupted on Tuesday in the Knesset Arrangements Committee, during a discussion of procedures for electing the Knesset Speaker and temporary deputy Speakers.

Tamar Teshuva, whose brother Barak Davidi was murdered in the October 7 massacre at the Nova music festival, shouted at lawmakers and protested the possibility that the next Knesset speaker would be elected with the support of the Arab parties.

She asked in anguish, "You want to choose the Knesset speaker with the help of terror supporters? Can we understand what kind of country we are living in?"

Teshuva said she had been coming to the Knesset for three years to advocate for the families of those murdered, and accused opposition lawmakers of ignoring their pain.

"We are a forum representing more than 500 bereaved families. For three years, our bereavement has been dismissed. Why? Because we are not on the right side. If you are going to form a government with terror supporters, you are dismissing us. And if you are going to replace a Knesset Speaker with terror supporters, then you are dismissing the soldiers, the families, everyone. You are dismissing us for the sake of a damned seat, to rule here and oust a prime minister."

Teshuva also criticized coalition lawmakers, saying they had not done enough to prevent the political move. She said, "I also want to say something to the coalition members sitting here. The public is disappointed in you, too. You knew they would steal the election, and you did not do enough."

Toward the end of her remarks, she described her pain over developments in the Knesset, saying, "I will sit at home and watch what has been happening here for a week now, and weep that my brother and our soldiers were murdered in vain."

The committee chairman tried to calm tensions and allow the discussion to continue. He thanked Teshuva and those present for attending and proceeded with the agenda.

Tamar Gersin, whose brother Hanan Hanania Amar was murdered in the Nova massacre, added, "Establishing a Knesset and a government with terror supporters is a betrayal of your voters; it is the beginning of the abandonment of the State of Israel."