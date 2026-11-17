ה"קריעה" של צביקה מור במהלך נאומו בכנסת

MK Tzvika Mor tore his garment, a traditional sign of mourning, at the Knesset podium on Tuesday evening in protest against the expected election of MK Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker with the support of Arab lawmakers.

During his address to the plenum, Mor described the move as an affront to Jewish sovereignty and argued that it constituted a national rupture warranting a public expression of mourning. He said, "Today you are desecrating the sovereignty of the Jewish people in their own state. And where? Inside the Knesset of Israel, in this sacred place. When our sovereignty is fractured and diminished, it is a day of mourning. A rupture such as the one we face this evening warrants tearing one's garment. Tearing one's garment expresses the magnitude of this national rupture".

At this point, Mor tore his garment at the Knesset podium and said, "I am tearing my garment over this rupture, over the desecration of the meaning of Jewish sovereignty and over the shame this day brings upon this house". He said, "You will receive no moral legitimacy from us for this step. The cry of our brothers' blood will not be silenced; the memory of the fallen will not be erased". He added, "The covenant between the people of Israel, their land and their sovereignty will not be trampled upon. There are moments when our national duty is to tear our garments and say: No further".