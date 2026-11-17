Arutz Sheva spoke with former Israeli Navy commander Vice Admiral (res.) Eliezer Marom about the significance of the aircraft carrier Roosevelt's arrival in the region and the options now facing the US president regarding Iran.

"Trump now has three proposals that his advisers have put on the table. One calls for attacking, disrupting life in Iran, destroying what remains of its nuclear program and ballistic missiles, and striking civilian targets so that this regime is significantly weakened and eventually falls. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth supports this option", says Marom, now a member of the Israel Defense and Security Forum.

"A second option is to pursue a peace agreement. JD Vance supports this option and pursued it for quite some time without achieving results. Trump told him that enough was enough and that he no longer trusts the Iranians. He reassigned him to investigate suspected election fraud by the Democrats, effectively ending the negotiations. The chances of an agreement are very low".

Marom goes on to outline the third option, supported by the US Treasury secretary: maintaining the blockade and economic pressure on Iran through sanctions and a naval and land blockade, "We will not allow them to recover until this regime withers and falls".

Against the backdrop of these three options, Marom says, "A third aircraft carrier, the Roosevelt, is arriving and joining the Washington and the Bush, which are already there. Each brings additional warships that protect it and serve as a strike force. This is an enormous force of more than 70 fighter jets, with the ability to launch a substantial number of missiles. It is a very significant addition to the force in the Middle East. The Americans will not be able to keep three aircraft carriers here for very long, so maintaining the blockade until Iran breaks and ends the war is probably a course that America would struggle to sustain over time. It is a kind of prolonged campaign of routine security operations, which the Americans are not equipped for". Marom stresses that although this would be a complex undertaking for the United States, it does not take the blockade and sanctions option off the table.

"Three aircraft carriers will not remain in this region for long. The Washington will probably return to Japan, where it came from and where the United States keeps an aircraft carrier because of China, leaving two in the region". During the current window, Trump has traveled to Asia to meet with Xi and Putin, where he may convey messages to the leaders regarding Iran, including an unequivocal statement that Iran will not have nuclear weapons and that he is prepared to act to ensure that.

"All of this is happening over the next few days, through Thursday. Trump returns to the United States on Thursday, so the window for an attack is not large, especially with winter approaching. In my assessment, the window for an attack runs from this weekend through the following two weeks. After that, the Americans will withdraw one aircraft carrier. In practice, this is a window of just a few days that fits the US administration's schedule".

"As far as Israel is concerned, it is clear that it will take part in an attack if one takes place, and we have clear missions in such a campaign. We will not go into the details because of military censorship, but Israel will certainly be part of this campaign. Of course, the Iranians will launch ballistic missiles at Israel, but we will know how to respond. We have excellent defense systems that have also improved recently", says Chiney Marom. He notes that he does not intend to discuss the political issues involved in such a campaign, but nevertheless wants to convey one message to politicians:

"Our soldiers who go to war, from the right and the left, religious and secular, Druze, Muslims, Christians and Jews, will undoubtedly do so with courage and unity, and they want the government sending them into battle to do so with the same unity of ranks and purpose. The politicians need to make a major effort here", says Marom, who believes that the biggest obstacle the politicians will need to overcome is their own egos.