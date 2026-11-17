Eight terrorists were arrested, more than 80 sites were searched and over 30 illegal vehicles were confiscated during a large-scale security operation in the villages of Sa'ir and Shuyukh, in the Etzion Brigade's area of operations.

According to an IDF statement, the operation aimed to locate terrorists affiliated with terrorist organizations and weapons intended for terrorist activity. Israeli forces raided dozens of sites in both villages and conducted extensive searches.

During the operation, troops arrested eight terrorists suspected of involvement in terrorist activity. Forces from the Etzion Brigade and Border Police officers in Judea and Samaria participated in the operation, working in coordination with and under the direction of the ISA