מבצע של צה"ל במרחב הכפר שבעא בדרום לבנון

IDF forces arrested two terrorist operatives from the Lebanese Brigades, which operate under Hezbollah's direction and sponsorship in southern Lebanon, overnight Sunday.

The arrests were carried out during a targeted operation by troops from the 810th Brigade in the area of the village of Shebaa, under the command of the 210th Division.

The forces completed the operation overnight after operating in the village area to arrest the two operatives belonging to the Hezbollah-directed Lebanese Brigades.

At the conclusion of the operation, the two were taken into custody and transferred to security forces for questioning.