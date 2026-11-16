Earlier on Monday, IDF forces entered the Ein Hashlosha area after balloons were spotted on the ground.

Following searches, the balloons were located and found to have a suspicious device without explosives attached. The forces cleared them.

"The IDF is in continuous contact with the regional council and the heads of the local security bodies," a military statement read.

Balloons found near Gaza border communities draw scrutiny because balloons launched from Gaza have carried explosives or incendiary devices in the past. In 2019, a balloon-borne explosive detonated outside a home in the Eshkol region.

In September 2023, incendiary balloons from Gaza started two fires in southern Israel.