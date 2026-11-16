IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned again on Monday of a shortage of combat soldiers and called for military service to be expanded to all sectors of Israeli society.

Speaking at Sde Boker during a study day and ceremony commemorating Israel's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, Zamir emphasized that broadening military service is first and foremost an operational necessity. He said it is also a national responsibility that would distribute the security burden more evenly and ease the strain on reservists.

"When we speak of a 'people's army,' we are addressing an operational need first: The IDF must expand, and the IDF lacks combat soldiers. That has not changed. This is a clear operational and functional necessity," Zamir said.

"Alongside this, there is also a national need and a responsibility to the state. We all share in the mission, we all share the privilege of defending the country, and we are all part of the Israeli mosaic."

Zamir described the concept of a "people's army" as one of the central principles established by Ben-Gurion in building the IDF, linking it to Israel's current security challenges following a prolonged period of fighting and sacrifice by active-duty soldiers and reservists.

"The concept of a 'people's army' takes on greater significance and remains important today against the backdrop of the war and the great sacrifice of our combat soldiers," he said. "A 'people's army' is an army of all sectors of society, comprising regular troops and reservists."

He stressed that expanding military service would help ease the burden on those currently serving.

"Extending military service to all sectors of Israeli society will allow the operational burden to be distributed evenly among different parts of society and, above all, will significantly ease the strain on reservists."

Zamir also reflected on Ben-Gurion's role in shaping Israel's security doctrine, from the struggle for independence to the establishment of the IDF as a national military. He emphasized Ben-Gurion's belief that an army's strength depends not only on its weapons and capabilities, but also on the character and determination of its soldiers.

"Ben-Gurion devoted his life to the security and future of the State of Israel. He was the first to recognize that an army's strength rests not solely on steel or weapons, but first and foremost on the spirit of the people who make it up," Zamir said.

"In his vision of a 'people's army,' Ben-Gurion always emphasized the human spirit behind the force: the spirit of the Israeli combat soldier, driven by love of the country, deep camaraderie within the ranks, and a willingness to shoulder the fateful responsibility of safeguarding the country's security."

Zamir concluded by emphasizing the IDF's responsibility to serve the state as a unifying institution that remains above political disputes.

"The combination of a 'people's army' and the principle of placing the state above partisan interests is the path Ben-Gurion charted for the IDF. This is the path we follow today," he said.

"An army that stands above every political dispute, an army committed to its people that regards the country's security and the fulfillment of its missions as its highest priority."