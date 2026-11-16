The IDF announced Monday that it had eliminated five Hamas terrorists in separate airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, including a platoon commander who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre.

On Saturday, the IDF carried out a strike in the Jabalia area, eliminating Muamen Razek Muhammad Shangdali, a platoon commander in Hamas' Western Jabalia Battalion, and Muhammad Jahed Razek Omar, an operative in the same battalion.

In separate strikes on Thursday, the IDF eliminated three additional terrorists from Hamas' military wing: Ramzi Abu Taim, a cell commander in the Yibna Battalion; Hussam Saleha, a platoon commander who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre; and Nashat Awad, a Nukhba cell commander.

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According to the IDF, the five terrorists were involved in advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians throughout the war, particularly in recent weeks. They also worked to restore Hamas' military capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The military said the terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes to remove the threat they posed.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the military stated.